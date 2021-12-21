HOMIHELP (HOMI) Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. One HOMIHELP coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $449,166.11 and approximately $13.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP (HOMI) is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

HOMIHELP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

