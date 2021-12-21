Honest 1-Day Volume Tops $1,791.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $1,791.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00051611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.74 or 0.08183048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,725.04 or 0.99911156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00072319 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00047154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.