Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Holdings Lowered by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,132 shares during the quarter. Hope Bancorp comprises 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.56% of Hope Bancorp worth $9,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

HOPE stock opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $140.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

