Hord Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $354,584.00 (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Hord coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hord has a total market capitalization of $11.76 million and approximately $354,584.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00051608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.52 or 0.08168464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,219.41 or 1.00123171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00071944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00047144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,482,894 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

