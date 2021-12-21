Howard Lerman Sells 26,268 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $272,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Yext stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.54. 1,228,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,435. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.44. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yext by 137.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Yext by 175.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Yext in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

