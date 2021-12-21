Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $1.35. Hub Group reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.65. 205,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.97. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $86.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.47 and a 200 day moving average of $71.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

