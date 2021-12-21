Humaniq (HMQ) Price Reaches $0.0071 on Major Exchanges

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $45,389.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00039781 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006724 BTC.

About Humaniq

HMQ is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.