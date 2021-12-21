HUNT Market Cap Hits $91.16 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $91.16 million and approximately $24.19 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00040181 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.08 or 0.00200143 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

