Hush (HUSH) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0551 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hush has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market cap of $574,127.56 and approximately $63.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

