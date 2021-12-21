Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 34.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 763.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BCC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

BCC opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.10. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.34%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

