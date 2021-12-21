Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in Hologic by 33.0% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 100,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Hologic by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 78,841.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 30,748 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.71. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

