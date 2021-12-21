Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 12,400 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,077.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.66, for a total value of $282,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,020 shares of company stock valued at $70,764,315. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $218.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.80 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.95.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. UBS Group began coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.52.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

