HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $511.15

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 511.15 ($6.75) and traded as low as GBX 509 ($6.72). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 510 ($6.74), with a volume of 145,018 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.41 billion and a PE ratio of -27.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 488.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 511.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (LON:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

