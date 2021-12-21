HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Up 9%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s share price was up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 62,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,095,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities lowered their price objective on HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HUYA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 122.50 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in HUYA by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in HUYA by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,214 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,799,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

