Ï„Bitcoin Price Reaches $8,338.20 on Exchanges (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $8,338.20 or 0.17016652 BTC on popular exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $83.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00051703 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,028.88 or 0.08222167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,860.52 or 0.99714818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00072595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00047215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

