ICHI Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $87,658.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. ICHI has a total market cap of $21.55 million and approximately $87,658.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $5.33 or 0.00010965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00051385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,971.60 or 0.08174885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,582.22 or 0.99998613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00072090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00047097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002643 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,044,510 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

