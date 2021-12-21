Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Gap Down to $24.62

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.62, but opened at $24.00. Icosavax shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 17 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on ICVX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icosavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Icosavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Icosavax Inc will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth $180,000. 30.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

