Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.71

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and traded as low as $9.21. Ideal Power shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 44,060 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ideal Power from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 5.26%.

In related news, Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $48,740.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $46,863.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $115,215 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPWR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Ideal Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ideal Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ideal Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 389.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 189,592 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

