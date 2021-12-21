Idena (IDNA) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, Idena has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges. Idena has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $403,039.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00178168 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.30 or 0.00247290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00051880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.13 or 0.08144894 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Idena Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 78,157,417 coins and its circulating supply is 54,822,736 coins. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official website is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.