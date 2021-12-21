IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) and Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Head to Head Analysis

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ribbon Communications and IDEX Biometrics ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ribbon Communications 0 0 1 0 3.00 IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ribbon Communications currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 85.48%. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.14%. Given Ribbon Communications’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ribbon Communications is more favorable than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ribbon Communications and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ribbon Communications $843.79 million 1.09 $88.59 million $0.25 24.80 IDEX Biometrics ASA $1.10 million 355.12 -$26.75 million ($3.00) -9.67

Ribbon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. IDEX Biometrics ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ribbon Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ribbon Communications and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ribbon Communications 4.99% 24.37% 10.89% IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,112.07% -134.58% -115.53%

Summary

Ribbon Communications beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc. delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud. The IP Optical Networks segment provides secure, and reliable hardware and software products solutions for IP networking, switching, routing, and optical transport designed to support and enable technologies like 5G, distributed cloud computing and corresponding applications by delivering ultra-low cost-per-bit transport and multi-service flexibility. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment. It primarily serves biometric payment card market, as well as offers its products and solutions for other markets, including access control, identification, healthcare, and the Internet of Things. The company was formerly known as Idex ASA and changed its name to IDEX Biometrics ASA in May 2019. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

