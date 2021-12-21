Idle Trading 55.8% Higher This Week (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $3.56 or 0.00007252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Idle has traded 55.8% higher against the US dollar. Idle has a market cap of $10.46 million and approximately $627,846.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00051880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.13 or 0.08144894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,993.41 or 0.99883215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00072324 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00047158 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,938,992 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

