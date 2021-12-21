imbrex Trading Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One imbrex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. imbrex has a market cap of $106,981.48 and approximately $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, imbrex has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00039109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006634 BTC.

imbrex Profile

REX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

