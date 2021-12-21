Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 149,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,175,401 shares.The stock last traded at $23.26 and had previously closed at $23.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $804,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 84.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 986,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,982,000 after acquiring an additional 161,414 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

