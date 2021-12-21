Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 765.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,030 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,808,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,206,465,000 after acquiring an additional 766,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,966,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,512,000 after acquiring an additional 944,490 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mosaic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,246,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,321,000 after acquiring an additional 308,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after buying an additional 3,780,906 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MOS opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

