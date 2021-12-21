Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 6,622 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.55. The company has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

