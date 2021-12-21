Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 154.46, a P/E/G ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.30. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $706,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 313,389 shares of company stock valued at $32,995,056. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.