Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.30 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 77,980 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 359.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 209,123 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in CSX by 1,629.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,078 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in CSX by 57.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $33.70. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.98.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.