Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,697 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.11.

Shares of BABA opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $311.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.20 and a 200-day moving average of $173.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

