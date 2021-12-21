Ink 1-Day Volume Reaches $10,497.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, Ink has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ink coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $388,586.43 and approximately $10,497.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00051608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.52 or 0.08168464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,219.41 or 1.00123171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00071944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00047144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002628 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.