Insider Buying: Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director James G. Morris purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $10,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ CFFN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 332,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,964. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66.
Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 39.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,694 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter valued at $817,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.
