Insider Buying: Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director James G. Morris purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $10,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 332,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,964. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 39.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,694 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter valued at $817,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.