Insider Buying: Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Insider Purchases 3,433 Shares of Stock

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) insider Barbara Gibbes bought 3,433 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,256 ($43.02) per share, with a total value of £111,778.48 ($147,679.32).

Shares of Diploma stock opened at GBX 3,288 ($43.44) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. Diploma PLC has a one year low of GBX 2,014 ($26.61) and a one year high of GBX 3,504 ($46.29). The stock has a market cap of £4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 58.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,121.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a GBX 30.10 ($0.40) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Diploma’s payout ratio is 0.76%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPLM. Barclays upped their price objective on Diploma from GBX 3,040 ($40.16) to GBX 3,290 ($43.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

