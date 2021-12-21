Insider Buying: Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Purchases 12,679 Shares of Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 12,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,433.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OXSQ stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,876. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $191.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $5.22.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 222.29%. The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 52,721 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $601,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.