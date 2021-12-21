Insider Buying: PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Purchases 22,939 Shares of Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 22,939 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $50,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 8,840 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $18,740.80.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,970 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $17,215.20.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 16,291 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $35,677.29.

On Monday, November 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 41,126 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $125,434.30.

On Thursday, November 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,997 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $18,290.85.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,196 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $18,897.80.

On Friday, October 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,001 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $30,503.05.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,406 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $4,260.18.

Shares of PHX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 354,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,974. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.94.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. UBS Group AG raised its position in PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the second quarter valued at $101,000. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.