Insider Buying: The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Insider Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) insider Kuni Nakamura acquired 3,000 shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GAB stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,218. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. This is a boost from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 47.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 193,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,045,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

