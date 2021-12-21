Insider Buying: The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Insider Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) insider Kuni Nakamura acquired 3,000 shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
GAB stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,218. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. This is a boost from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
See Also: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.