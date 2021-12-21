Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Sells 875 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 875 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $14,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EGHT traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,807,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.79. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 265.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 12.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,251,000 after purchasing an additional 202,090 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

