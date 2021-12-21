Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Sells 613 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $10,390.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 8X8 alerts:

On Tuesday, November 16th, Matthew Zinn sold 2,753 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $62,272.86.

On Monday, October 25th, Matthew Zinn sold 1,363 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $30,599.35.

On Monday, October 18th, Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $26,505.00.

EGHT stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,807,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,549. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.79. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,938,000 after purchasing an additional 303,279 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,607,000 after purchasing an additional 126,790 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,528,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 214,168 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,145,000 after buying an additional 432,622 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.