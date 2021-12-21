Insider Selling: AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Vice Chairman Sells 181,670 Shares of Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.95. 6,072,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,862,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.02. The company has a market capitalization of $229.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $133.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

