Insider Selling: AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CEO Sells 8,203 Shares of Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AppFolio stock traded up $3.20 on Tuesday, hitting $126.23. 107,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,801. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $186.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.08. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,103.83 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 21.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,612,000 after purchasing an additional 43,498 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 385.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 6,696.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 775.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,025,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

