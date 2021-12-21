Insider Selling: Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CDXS traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 56,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,051. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.18. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

