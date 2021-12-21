Insider Selling: Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Insider Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) insider Millennium Management Llc sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Millennium Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 12th, Millennium Management Llc bought 30,681 shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $304,355.52.
- On Monday, November 8th, Millennium Management Llc bought 54,773 shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $542,800.43.
Shares of DSAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,539. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.87.
About Duddell Street Acquisition
Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
