Insider Selling: Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Insider Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) insider Millennium Management Llc sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Millennium Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duddell Street Acquisition alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, Millennium Management Llc bought 30,681 shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $304,355.52.

On Monday, November 8th, Millennium Management Llc bought 54,773 shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $542,800.43.

Shares of DSAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,539. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSAC. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 59.9% in the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,275,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 477,631 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $3,555,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 104.3% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $905,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $848,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duddell Street Acquisition

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.