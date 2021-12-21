Insider Selling: Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CFO Sells 15,977 Shares of Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $958,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FATE stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,963. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.29.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,060,000 after purchasing an additional 95,144 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,458,000 after purchasing an additional 928,556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,695,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,844,000 after acquiring an additional 99,586 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $200,277,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,918,000 after acquiring an additional 624,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.06.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

