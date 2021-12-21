Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $1,022,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.04. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLYW. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $600,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,860,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

