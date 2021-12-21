Insider Selling: Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Insider Sells 38,200 Shares of Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $40,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $43,548.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $41,638.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $47,368.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $55,008.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $72,580.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $65,704.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $65,322.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $74,108.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $89,388.00.

NASDAQ GNLN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. 1,011,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,415. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $104.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.24.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 53.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 339,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 84.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 373,013 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 428,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 41,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 86,665 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 27.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 39,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

