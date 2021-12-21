Insider Selling: International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Sells 5,531 Shares of Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $85,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Lisy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Robert Lisy sold 22,873 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $363,909.43.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $399,969.44.

IMXI stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.66. 91,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,717. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.15. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $604.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. International Money Express had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $120.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Money Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,757,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

