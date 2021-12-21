Insider Selling: IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CEO Sells 18,524 Shares of Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 18,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $286,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Glenn Sblendorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 8,293 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $122,238.82.

ISEE stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,419. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 67.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 24.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 31.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 0.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 448,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

