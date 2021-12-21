Insider Selling: Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $35,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MEI stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.19. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.95.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,202,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

