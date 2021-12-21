Insider Selling: Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Leonard Osser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $10,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Leonard Osser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Leonard Osser sold 2,100 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $4,095.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Leonard Osser sold 2,100 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $4,137.00.

Shares of MLSS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,260. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $139.76 million, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.43% and a negative net margin of 79.28%. The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 116,045 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 1,855.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 734,883 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 16,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

