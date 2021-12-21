Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total transaction of $4,814,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total transaction of $1,378,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $1,360,550.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $1,285,050.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total transaction of $1,411,750.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total transaction of $4,209,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.40, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $1,598,100.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total transaction of $1,365,050.00.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $8.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $268.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,679,896. The stock has a market cap of $108.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

