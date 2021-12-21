Insider Selling: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells 45,158 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $611,890.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,515 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $376,247.85.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,357 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $619,329.52.

On Monday, December 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,374 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $363,961.20.

On Friday, December 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 25,951 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $360,199.88.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 7,400 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $107,374.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 14,555 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $207,845.40.

On Friday, December 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,751 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $238,750.95.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 21,300 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $287,124.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,770 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $252,268.80.

On Friday, November 19th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 71,115 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $949,385.25.

Par Pacific stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 282,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,951. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $897.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.53.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,866,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,929,000 after buying an additional 539,029 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,230,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,683,000 after buying an additional 264,673 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after buying an additional 243,902 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

