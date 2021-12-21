Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PEGA stock traded up $6.80 on Tuesday, reaching $108.04. 507,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,878. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.55 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.21 and a 1 year high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.38%.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

